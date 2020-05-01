Major props to Tim Young for putting together this mashup of Nancy Pelosi talking about the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh versus Joe Biden. If you need concrete proof that Nan is a flaming hypocrite in a white suit look no further than this video.

It’s a doozy.

Watch:

Here's a mashup of Nancy Pelosi responding to a question about Tara Reade compared to how she handled Christine Blasey Ford. You'll know which ones are which. pic.twitter.com/2BB37WFK0i — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 30, 2020

Christine is a hero, Kavanaugh a villain, and Republicans are cowards.

Tara is a villain, Biden is a hero, and Republicans are targeting her buddy, Joe.

It’s gross, right?

But you’re not surprised.

Best part: "The truth that she will Stell" — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 30, 2020

Damn dentures slipped.

Maybe if she’d stop eating so much expensive ice cream?

Holy crap… shes wearing the same thing in both videos… I didnt even notice. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 30, 2020

OMG, she is wearing the same thing in both videos. But her plastic surgery is far more extreme in her more recent babbling about Tara Reade plus the scarf is new.

Yipes, it's her Power Lying Suit! — #BuildTheWall #KateSteinle #MollieTibbetts (@FxEpic) May 1, 2020

This editor totally has a ‘lying about sexual assault allegations’ pair of yoga pants.

Totally.

Only a politician would have a “I have to address sexual assault charges” outfit. — Capitalist pig and 🎼LOOOOOVING🎼 it (@DezImpeach) April 30, 2020

she's like matlock…she only has 1 type of suit…. — melissa goatley (@MelissaGoatley) April 30, 2020

She’s a complete fraud. The end. — JusticeIsHere⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DanSwanson1965) May 1, 2020

That works.

Never change, Nancy.

***

