Rose McGowan has been on a TEAR since Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden came out and the Left and media shrugged both the accuser and her claims off. The same group of people who tried to destroy Kavanaugh’s life over a claim that was never corroborated or proven was more than happy to look the other way when it came to their beloved Democratic nominee, Creepy Uncle Joe.

But not Rose.

She is truly the most consistent and believable voice in the #BelieveAllWomen and #MeToo movement.

Take for example this back and forth she had with BuzzFeed News:

I spoke to @BuzzFeedNews to advocate for truth, to advocate for everyone’s right to speak to power This is what I got. I want people to see how media shames survivors by choosing how to ‘contextualize’ them. Be better faster @rubycramer @RosieGrey are dense AF pic.twitter.com/aKUxVK3caU — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 1, 2020

‘Be better faster.’

As we said, Rose ain’t takin’ any prisoners.

Your first mistake was assuming @BuzzFeedNews cares at all about the truth. Go get em. — Attack Snake (@MingusYaDingus) May 1, 2020

That. ^

@rosemcgowan respectfully, that’s Buzzfeed. There are other outlets that would treat you with dignity and respect. — Rudy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Trumbauer (@theFinFred) May 1, 2020

Holy shit this is unbelievable. They pretend they're not aware they threw you down, ran you over, backed up and did it again. No fan here, but is there any better proof principles matter only when they're politically expedient? Really, really sickening. Sorry this is happening. — Bob Warren (@BleuMnM) May 1, 2020

BuzzFeed is gonna BuzzFeed

I'm really sorry. Buzzfeed is absolute garbage. — Momica (@MehMomica) May 1, 2020

Seeing a theme here.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO Drag these hypocritical s**ts through the mud. These journos have played this game for far too long. Its about time someone with your courage exposed them for what they are.@BuzzFeedNews always has been and will forever be an absolute joke — Steve Powell (@Powow22) May 1, 2020

And by sharing these screenshots that’s exactly what Rose is doing.

Exposing them.

