We’ve gotta be honest, we saw so much prep work going into Morning Joe’s interview of Joe Biden about Tara Reade that we didn’t expect the interview to be the least bit challenging … but we were wrong. Our cynicism for the media, in general, may have clouded our vision a little.

That or we underestimated how much Democrats actually don’t want Biden to be their nominee.

Mika Brzezinksi actually grilled Joe Biden, BIGLY.

Mika pushed him and pushed him, you could tell he was not expecting an actual interview with actual questions because it was a whole lot of word salad and not answering her questions, especially about those documents at the University of Delaware.

Yup.

Watch:

And more:

Huh?

Don’t take our word for it, you can tell Mika actually hit Biden hard by the way the Left is melting down:

Horrible.

Asking him real questions is horrible.

K.

Oh, and one more thing about those Senate records in Delaware:

This is going to get very interesting, very fast.

And wow, kudos to Mika … we know, we can’t believe we said that either.

***

