We’re certainly not experts when it comes to what happened with General Flynn, Halper, and the FBI, but this from Svetlana Lokhova seems like a pretty big deal.

And here it is. In black and white.

Halper lies about me to set up @GenFlynn. pic.twitter.com/VfctXGxsdy — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) April 30, 2020

What a tangled web they weaved when at first they tried to deceive … about Flynn. Yeah, that didn’t quite work out the way we wanted.

They can’t all be winners, folks.

Thank you for confirming that this was indeed referring to Halper's smear of you; I thought that was it when I read the document, but had no way to be sure.

This whole thing has been an atrocity, and SOMEONE needs to answer for it. — Nebojša Malić (@NebojsaMalic) April 30, 2020

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath waiting for anyone to be held accountable.

Why hasn’t the Senate called you to testify during a public hearing? Your story and truth needs to be told — Women4Trump⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ShurrieP) April 30, 2020

Good question.

Why indeed?

Luckily, Undercover Huber put what all of this means together in a short thread:

Stefan Halper lied to the FBI. He wasn’t at the dinner with @GenFlynn and @RealSLokhova, but he said he “witnessed” it 🚨 https://t.co/BZsRcq3Med — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 30, 2020

A lie.

Reminder: Stefan Halper was the only other FBI CHS used in the FISAs against @carterwpage (the other being Steele, and his garbage fire dossier “sub sources”) — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 30, 2020

And now the dominoes are starting to fall.

Can someone imagine if @GeorgePapa19 totally invented a story about attending a dinner in order to sic FBI on someone? We don’t have to imagine, he got confused about just the date he met someone and got charged with a felony Meanwhile, Halper is still cashing $$$$ gov checks — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 30, 2020

Wow.

Arrest Halper. — Nietzche’s Mustache (@NietzcheM) April 30, 2020

Has anyone asked ONA director James Baker about his supervision of Halper? — ThunderB, Shinobi’sSwordSharpner, Kimsicle (@ThunderB) April 30, 2020

You are right in your research. But I have YET to see AG Barr do anything with the info. in fact he let comy off twice from felony charges and HRC as well. I fear after all of he talk is over all we will have is a mountion of paperwork to wipe are collective asses with. — Jhon-Q-Public (@JhonQpublic) April 30, 2020

Actions speak louder than words.

We shall see.

