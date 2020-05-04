Is this nonsense from Molly Jong-Fast accusing the Right of killing the #MeToo movement another one of those ‘Republicans pounce’ things because it sure sounds like she’s pulling the ‘Republicans pounce’ card? Or are we seizing at this point? We can’t keep all of the silly talking points straight …

For conservatives this is not about finding the truth or believing the women, for conservatives this is about snuffing out #metoo https://t.co/7DXREUdEJ4 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 4, 2020

Snuffing it out.

K.

From The Daily Beast:

A conservative friend announced to me on the phone, gleefully, “This is the end of #MeToo.” He paused. “Do you believe all women? Do you? Do you? Or do you only believe it when it’s our guy?” This sentiment is repeated everywhere in the conservative media. Finally, conservatives feel vindicated. They’ve got “us” this time. Right-wing journalist Stephen L. Miller tweeted, “Lot of blue checks suddenly not believing women.”

Like she has a lot of conservative friends.

Right.

And always picking at RedSteeze.

Yes ‘the right’ is definitely the problem that needs to be addressed here. https://t.co/pfPFGQIEfG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2020

So the Right is gleeful about sexual assault now?

We … got nothin’.

The breakdown of the Tara Reade reactions by members of each party are “This shows the original standards of #MeToo went too far” and “Joe Biden is a rapist who should be removed from the ticket.” Some in the media think the former is worthy of more political analysis https://t.co/VIsyiDiGIO — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 4, 2020

Some in the media think this is somehow a referendum on the Right and yeah no.

The alt-Left is doing a pretty good number on it right now. #MeToo — Thomas B. Malone 🏡🗽🌎 (@ThomasBMalone2) May 4, 2020

True dat.

Bernie Bros were the first to push Tara Reade. Then media and mainstream dems (BIRM) did their best to dismiss her claims. The #MeToo movement wasn't killed by "the right", it was murdered by its parents. pic.twitter.com/kpVSrl16Hp — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 4, 2020

Right after we got done kicking puppies and starving orphans. Yup.

When you think about it, infanticide is kind of the dem's brand. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 4, 2020

Oof.

Wow, the dems are aborting #MeToo seems fitting really — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) May 4, 2020

Great take, Molly.

Aces.

***

