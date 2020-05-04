Don Lemon must’ve seen his (and CNN’s) ratings and decided to say, ‘EFF IT, we suck anyway so I’m going to make a total tool of myself. GO ME!’

Seriously.

Watch this spot where he’s trying to get under Trump’s skin about Obama and tell us he hasn’t basically thrown in the towel and given up on the notion that he’s anything more than a babbling, partisan, mean-girl hack pretending to be a pundit:

This is @CNN’s Don Lemon. Watch this and try to tell me he’s objective. He’s not. He’s also incredibly disrespectful to our First Lady in the clip. This is CNN. The fakest name in news. pic.twitter.com/5UlTEDRsfn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 4, 2020

Why did he have to bring Melania into this?

You know what, don’t answer that

We know why he did it.

Fake journalist Don Lemon what is it about President Trump that gets under your skin? Is it that he won when you did not want him to? That he made a booming economy, that he is better looking, better educated, more accomplished? What is it? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 4, 2020

HA HA HA

‘Is it because Trump called him the dumbest man on television?

*meaningful pause*

What is it?’

This is not a journalist. He’s an insecure child-man, looking for attention. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) May 4, 2020

That was painful — Crystal Crosby (@CrosbyParis81) May 4, 2020

It really is painful.

My problem is he plays the anchor role when he basically Sean Hannity on the other side of the political aisle. That's ok but just identify yourself to be a partisan because not everybody is. — Creemer (@Creemer14) May 4, 2020

He would still suck even if he admitted he’s not a news anchor.

Sorry, not sorry.

I laughed at this. This man is suffering. 😛 — Xavier Holland (@XavierHolland) May 4, 2020

became* the delivery is just awkward 😬it’s just weird. Everything is so off rn. — tmajorjames 🇺🇸💫 (@tmajorjames) May 4, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

It's just revenge for Trump calling him “dumbest man on television”. 😂🤣🦅🇺🇸😍 — Kimba (@kim_lee_b) May 4, 2020

Totally.

I couldn’t finish watching. He’s so arrogant and just awful. — Celia ORand (@celia_orand) May 4, 2020

Full transparency, we had to click pause four times to get through that short little bit.

That’s how awful it is.

But hey, way to go, Don! You sure showed Trump!

Or not.

***

Related:

‘This is CRUEL’: Charlotte Clymer BLASTED by her own followers for heartless (racist?!) tweet about uptick in new COVID cases in GA

UNHINGED: Kurt Eichenwald attacks Tara Reade in such a hateful and graphic thread even WE won’t include all of his tweets

CLASSY: NYT journo still getting a paycheck deletes tweet calling people who want to open up the economy ‘the dumbest’ (we got it)