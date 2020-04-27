If you needed more evidence that these lockdown measures are completely out of control, look no further than this thread from Ben Shapiro about police giving an elderly couple a hard time for daring to sit in chairs on the beach.

No, we’re not making that up.

Take a look:

A friend of mine took his family to the beach in Oxnard today. Yes, they were socially distancing. About thirty feet away, the police proceeded to tell a 93-year-old couple — sitting away from people on beach chairs — that they could sit on the sand but not on the chairs. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 27, 2020

Bad elderly couple sitting in chairs! BAD!

Keep in mind it may not be all that easy for a 93-year-old to sit in the sand, let alone get up. But you know, they can’t sit in chairs because that’s not ‘temporary’ enough.

The reason? Apparently, the police have been informed that it's okay to swim or walk or sit in "temporary fashion," but chairs represent permanence. Even for 93-year-olds. Because everyone is an idiot. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 27, 2020

Yes, everyone who supports this nonsense is an idiot.

I'll play the video on the show tomorrow. Because this is just asinine. Americans are, by and large, being smart and reasonable. A lot of the authorities aren't. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 27, 2020

Most authorities are not.

Ok, so this editor might be a tad biased since Coonman is her governor but still.

That's not the fault of the cops. It's the fault of the people putting these regulations in place, who all too often are caribou performing sexual acts on basketballs. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 27, 2020

Caribou performing sexual acts on basketballs.

That’s one helluva visual, heh.

Same thing in St. Augustine, FL — Blair "Aspiring Corona Model” McKee (@BlairDMckee) April 27, 2020

At some point, you’d think these officers would realize how silly what they’re enforcing really is.

Stupid city. I didn't know we had that rule.

Were they at Silver Strand? I would almost expect cops to be patrolling there. The beach at the end of 5th Street is more remote, still having sand dunes and a bird sanctuary next to it. — Frank Hagan (@FrankFshagan) April 27, 2020

Stupid city.

Stupid rule.

Sounds legit.

Note, we usually include far more tweets but honestly, reading through this thread there are so many people shaming the elderly couple for daring to go outside … it’s just disappointing on so many levels. They weren’t doing anything wrong and it’s like far too many Americans have forgotten we are a free people and dammit, if we want to sit in chairs on the beach we should be able to.

***

