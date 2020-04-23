Hey guys, good news! The same virus that has killed tens of thousands of Americans, completely shuttered some businesses, and resulted in 26 million unemployed is actually HELPING humanity and stuff … because it bought us some time against global warming.

At least that’s what CNN’s Bill Weir thinks.

Watch.

CNN’s @BillWeirCNN says Coronavirus “has helped humanity buy some time against global warming”; claims the virus came from too much deforestation pic.twitter.com/gfmYcgKrOr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 23, 2020

You know the face you make when you’ve ‘geared up’ with your mask and gloves to brave the grocery store and the bagger isn’t wearing a mask and starts breathing all over your food? Yup, just made that face.

He’s saying a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the globe has helped humanity.

Hey, look! Another CNN talking head said something really stupid! Yay! We need some sort of CNN Bingo card to pass the time, seriously.

Uh, science says the planet has cooled and forests regrown 20% since electricity put into use. It seems millions don’t need to cut firewood any longer. — JayWilspn (@jay_wilson202) April 23, 2020

I bet he "believes in science" too. — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) April 23, 2020

sCiEnCe.

If Billy actually believed this, he would off himself to save Gaia. Otherwise it's just virtue signalling. — gongfarmer (@gongfarmer) April 23, 2020

It’s always virtue-signaling with these peeps.

He works for @CNN so…. — Kerry Heiss (@cirk162) April 23, 2020

True.

The amount of 'climate-changing' gases released from massive amounts of rotting human bodies, or the CO2 released when attempting to cremate massive amounts of rotting human bodies completely escapes these rabid anti-ppl climate-cultists. But carry on, bloodthirsty Billy … — Maggie (@drillanwr) April 23, 2020

journalists who can still earn a living musing about the benefits of other people's lives being destroyed. charming — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) April 23, 2020

Could he be any more tone-deaf? It’s impressively bad.

These people are lunatics — Jen (@TN_Girl_4_Life) April 23, 2020

They are truly going to put the Onion out of business — WheresHunter? (@AQuintilian) April 23, 2020

At first I was like… Then I realized it's from @CNN. pic.twitter.com/kERwUw5EZM — ALE✞HEIAHOLIC👌 (@Aletheiaholic) April 23, 2020

tHe PaRtY oF sCiEnCe — CaptainEli (@MaineEli) April 23, 2020

They just keep showing their hand, don’t they?

***

