Alyssa Milano interviewing Andy Slavitt is like the dumb interviewing the dumber.

But you know, she’s sorry, not sorry or something.

Heh.

My guest on this week’s episode of my podcast is former President Barack Obama’s head of the center for Medicare and Medicaid. We talked about how Trump has handled the Coronavirus and what gives him hope. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts: https://t.co/KvZm33FWlw https://t.co/J9WNB6sfAF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 14, 2020

Full transparency, we did NOT listen to this entire dumpster fire of stupid because even we here at Twitchy can only take some much stupid. Suffice to say listening to Slavitt we understand more and more why Obamacare was such a Charlie Foxtrot.

Seriously.

And c’mon, you know without even listening that her whole point is making Trump the villain in all of this and blaming him for not ‘acting faster’ or doing more or whatever their talking point is today.

I'll take a hard HARD pass. — Mike Alexander (@MikeTexasMAGA) April 14, 2020

Truth.

Hypocrite — F#*K China and their MSM minions (@Fjkii3) April 14, 2020

Word.

Bernie was the better choice #JustSaying — Denise Cronin (@Bababells) April 14, 2020

Huh, we’re not seeing a whole lot of ‘fans’ who are still fans, Alyssa.

Yes, and look at how that went. Horrible healthcare reform, over 50 million lost their healthcare and now can't afford it, and… Ready?? Our stockpile of PPE, Gowns, Gloves, and Ventilators were depleted and never restocked as the Obama Era ended. Make sure you thank him for us. — Christopher Bolster (@bolster_chris) April 14, 2020

Ouch.

Not only has the editing of the damning sentence exposed one of the top purveyors of the #MeToo movement as brazen hypocrites but also clearly shows that they are now an unofficial public relations front for Team Biden.

NYT — Miracle Man (@JadeiteGordon) April 15, 2020

Would appear folks are still pretty pissed at her for not believing all women

I would rather have all my fingernails pulled off one by one… — judylovesfishi1 (@judylovesfishi1) April 14, 2020

Youch.

WE DON'T CARE! — Kathy (@KathyPica1) April 14, 2020

Cool! Ask him what he thinks about Joe's sexual assault allegations and why his super fantastic pandemic team didn't leave us well stocked or make a mandate that states had to maintain their own stockpiles. — Hugh Jorgen (@HughJorgen2) April 14, 2020

Ask him why he and Obama totally jacked up our healthcare system — Roy Batty…..listen here Jack (@BeersInRain) April 14, 2020

Keep spreading the lies — TaurusTheBull (@TaurusTheBull10) April 14, 2020

Two completely broke entitlement services can’t wait to hear his ideas — Ezekial Goldfinch Rosenblat (@EricKoolman37) April 14, 2020

You are a joke. pic.twitter.com/7TFFgEsFrV — Kitty Demure (@demure_kitty) April 14, 2020

And not a funny one.

***

Related:

THIS –> Alex Berenson makes the case AGAIN that ‘locking down’ may NOT be the best COVID solution in must-read thread

‘Dude, deactivate your account’: Jim Acosta tries to ‘fact-check’ Trump annnd it doesn’t go so hot for him, like at all

‘Wearing his cup as an n95 mask’: Dennis Miller’s interview with Hannity on Biden and his 2020 endorsements causes 1 HELLUVA Lefty meltdown