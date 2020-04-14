Brian Stelter seriously needs a hobby. Yeah yeah, we know, we’ve said this a LOT but not even being snarky at this point … the guy is obsessed. Look at this tweet about Fox News’ banners (when we know CNN’s banners were even more ridiculous but then again we’re starting to think ol’ Bri here watches more Fox News than even his own outlet so he probably missed them):

OMG HALL MONITOR CHANGE THE CHANNEL.

Yes, he’s using caps to emulate the ‘banners’ but it really feels like he’s yelling at you, right?

Tim Pool’s observation was spot-freakin’-on:

Trending

Maybe deep down Brian hopes Fox News will hire him.

HA HA HA HA HA

At least they’re consistently bad though, right? No?

Heh.

***

