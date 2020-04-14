We try really hard not to say someone is ‘triggered’ anymore because it’s just SOOOO 2015, but we think in Alyssa Milano’s case we can make an exception because Trump’s presser where he all but eviscerated the media triggered her.

A lot.

Big time.

Honestly, we didn’t think we’d see anyone angrier than those harpies in the press seats last night (we thought for sure Jon Karl was gonna start crying), but here we are.

He knows he’s going down. https://t.co/DZ1S5HyfCt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2020

Ya’ know, we watched the same presser and that’s not the impression we got, at all. In fact, it felt very much like a victory lap around the media while beating them about the head with their own fake news. Sorry, not sorry.

She continued.

NOPE. THIS IS NOT HOW IT WORKS. pic.twitter.com/3NzNshvWLn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2020

WE’RE NOT SURE ALYSSA REALLY KNOWS HOW THIS WORKS BUT IT’S FUNNY SEEING HER WRITE ALL IN CAPS.

Now, could he have framed this better? Absolutely. He really should have clarified that he has authority over the National State of Emergency which is what we THINK he meant.

Which is what we hope he meant.

But for Alyssa to pretend she knows how it really works, now that is funny.

She’s still going.

THERE ARE NO WORDS. pic.twitter.com/6KzWNmaemb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2020

MORE CAPS!

And you know, if she has no words then maybe she should just shut up?

Heh.

Trump is finally fighting back. Is there any person who thinks Joe Biden could win? Doubt it. — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) April 13, 2020

Trump is owning the media. It’s a great thing — Wilson (@chris_cwill02) April 13, 2020

He had to show the MSM hypocrisy. Working Americans , who normally don't have the time for press conferences , now have a very low opinion of these reporters and their stations and realize that they are the #EnemyOfThePeople — William Olejarz (@billoj) April 14, 2020

Best media smackdown I have ever seen! Their dishonest reporting is what’s going down! — Lucinda Lowe (@lucindalowe) April 14, 2020

Going down.. as one of the greats — Head2Head_Podcast (@Head2HeadPodca1) April 14, 2020

You said that about the impeachment inquiry — Hick (@AfloatHickory) April 14, 2020

Lol how the hell do you get THAT from Trump posting clips of the media IN THEIR OWN WORDS? I mean seriously? He owned them today. — Leo Daniels™️💎 (@PremierCasting) April 14, 2020

He owns them EVERY day but the presser on Monday was something special.

Truly.

***

