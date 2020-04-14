What’s the deal with our media and the Chinese?!

Seriously.

My NPR story – including never before heard audio of Mike Bloomberg and former Bloomber News chief Matthew Winkler https://t.co/9Z0qd2WErh

From NPR:

The story of one Bloomberg reporter and his wife showcases the widespread use of such legal restraints at the company — and how far their reach can extend.

Six years ago, Bloomberg News killed an investigation into the wealth of Communist Party elites in China, fearful of repercussions by the Chinese government. The company successfully silenced the reporters involved. And it sought to keep the spouse of one of the reporters quiet, too.

“They assumed that because I was the wife of their employee, I was the wife,” the author and journalist Leta Hong Fincher tells NPR. “I was just an appendage of their employee. I was not a human being.”