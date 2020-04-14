What’s the deal with our media and the Chinese?!
Seriously.
Bloomberg News Killed An Investigation of Chinese Ruling Elites And Fired Its Reporter.
Then It Sought To Silence The Reporter's Wife.
My NPR story – including never before heard audio of Mike Bloomberg and former Bloomber News chief Matthew Winkler https://t.co/9Z0qd2WErh
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 14, 2020
From NPR:
The story of one Bloomberg reporter and his wife showcases the widespread use of such legal restraints at the company — and how far their reach can extend.
Six years ago, Bloomberg News killed an investigation into the wealth of Communist Party elites in China, fearful of repercussions by the Chinese government. The company successfully silenced the reporters involved. And it sought to keep the spouse of one of the reporters quiet, too.
“They assumed that because I was the wife of their employee, I was the wife,” the author and journalist Leta Hong Fincher tells NPR. “I was just an appendage of their employee. I was not a human being.”
Ummm … wow.
JFC, American news institutions have become servants of the Chinese government, softening or silencing critical coverage of the regime in exchange for access to the Chinese market.https://t.co/9MMtWoNoKK pic.twitter.com/HFB9VQi6g6
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 14, 2020
Between this and CNN straight-up regurgitating Chinese propaganda yesterday? There is definitely something going on with the media and it’s not good. *adjusts tinfoil hat*
Not shocking. But still pathetic.
— Ravin187 (@ravin187) April 14, 2020
Bloomberg is not a Democrat
— jar jar minx (@neutronsoup) April 14, 2020
Yeah.
He is.
He tried to run as one for president.
Derp.
that is concerning
— James A Clark Jr (@JcindyinA) April 14, 2020
Just a teensy bit. Yup.
Looks like we all dodged a bullet there.
— StillMindyLou (@stillmindylou) April 14, 2020
Ya’ think?
And had a Bloomberg been the nominee, this story would have never seen the light of day.
— Ming the Merciless Siamese Cat (@CGweilo) April 14, 2020
Bloomberg isn’t a fair and unbiased news organization?!? pic.twitter.com/5kCqwgP8MZ
— Ben Montour (@benmontour) April 14, 2020
Right?! We were super shocked too.
Oh, wait.
***
