If you had any doubt about how useless and ridiculous The New York Times has actually become, look no further than this piece from Michelle Goldberg on Joe Biden accuser, Tara Reade. Remember, this is the same outlet that all but condemned Brett Kavanaugh with far less evidence …

"Reade seems almost engineered in a lab to inspire skepticism in mainstream Democrats, both because her story keeps changing and because of her bizarre public worship of President Vladimir Putin" More NY Times today on Reade allegation against Joe Biden: https://t.co/VsabBQrfNu — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 14, 2020

‘Engineered in a lab.’

Wow.

Probably NOT the smartest choice of words right now, Michelle. Just sayin’.

From NYT:

But, absent other accusations, that is not going to happen. Reade seems almost engineered in a lab to inspire skepticism in mainstream Democrats, both because her story keeps changing and because of her bizarre public worship of President Vladimir Putin of Russia. “President Putin has an alluring combination of strength with gentleness,” she wrote in a since-deleted 2018 Medium post. “His sensuous image projects his love for life, the embodiment of grace while facing adversity.” (Reade has since said her comments about Russia stemmed from a novel she was writing, though the Medium article is written as an op-ed essay.) In December she tweeted, with worrying grandiosity, “I worked for the Senate, I know the plan to bring Russia to its knees.” Wow again.

"Wuhan virus might have come from a Chinese lab" NUTTY CONSPIRACY THEORY!! "[Joe Biden accuser] Reade seems almost engineered in a lab…" – Michelle Goldberg, @NYTimes. 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/q9gyHFXfT1 pic.twitter.com/sCznHwatLb — jerylbier (@JerylBier) April 14, 2020

RIGHT?!

Anyone who thinks it’s possible COVID is man-made and was created in a lab is a nutter BUT it’s ok for an NYT columnist to call a woman who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden ‘engineered in a lab’.

They really are disgusting.

Michelle seems a teensy bit inconsistent.

Huh.

HA!

I can answer this for Goldberg – MeToo isn’t being trolled. MeToo trolled itself when they, and Joe Biden, declared we must believe all women without due process. These are your rules & now you have to play by them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Right to the heart of the matter! "A sexual assault accusation against the presumptive Democratic nominee is being used to troll the #MeToo movement." — jerylbier (@JerylBier) April 14, 2020

Remember when they said we should believe ALL women?

Guess they didn’t mean ALL women.

