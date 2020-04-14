Pretty sure we discovered ‘Karen Zero’ (you know, like Patient Zero) yesterday during Trump’s cage match.

Sorry, his Monday COVID taskforce presser.

Look out, Jim Acosta, CBS’ Paula Reid is gunning for your ‘most annoying and obnoxious journo’ spot in the press; she was awful. Asking gross questions, talking over the president … can you imagine the fit the Left would have thrown if a journo spoke to Obama as she did to Trump?

She epitomized everything the majority of this country has begun to hate about the media so OF COURSE, we had to go check out her Twitter feed and it was as sad as we expected. Especially this little nugget:

Uber driver tonight: “If this virus doesn’t unite us, nothing will. This virus is not racist, it’s coming after everyone.” #coronavirus — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) April 14, 2020

We’ll take, ‘Things That Didn’t Happy’ for $2000, Alex.

Doesn’t sound like anyone else believed her story either:

Oh please. Like you shut up long enough for him to say that many words in a row. 🙄 — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 14, 2020

She just kept talking over the driver, ‘Are you driving this Uber voluntarily?!’

Heh.

You're an incredible embarrassment to the few journalists we have left in the United States. — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) April 14, 2020

It was pretty damn embarrassing.

Yeah…. doubtful you ever stooped as low as the "prols" and took an Ûber — Nietzsche's Fist bump Horse 🏴‍☠️ (@NM_Barbarian) April 14, 2020

A dishonest press is keeping the country divided. The bias, vitriol and personal vendettas against this President and Republicans is destroying our country from within. — Intrepid (@intrepid_17) April 14, 2020

That’s the real division.

The media.

Racism is not what divides us. — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts👌🏿 (@MRSpinkston85) April 14, 2020

What she said.

I’m sure the uber driver said this. I’m surprised she didn’t say, “my 5 year just said to me…..”. — Brad_Philly (@Brad_Philly) April 14, 2020

Did he say that voluntarily? — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) April 14, 2020

You should watch yourself as a learning exercise. Your behavior yesterday was abhorrent. Embarrassing. Who knows maybe a little game film work will teach you something. Good talk. — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) April 14, 2020

And then Paula yelled “I hate Truuuuump” and the driver sped up so he could get the crazy woman out of his car. — Beth J (@Beth_J_) April 14, 2020

You are not a journalist, you’re an activist. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) April 14, 2020

Sadly, most of them are these days.

Did you spend the next 3 minutes trying to yell over the top of him too? — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) April 14, 2020

With quasi reporters like you, there will never be unity! All you do is divide. — Johnny Law (@DirectorLaw) April 14, 2020

Until journos like Paula start reporting and stop campaigning this won’t ever get any better, so she can spare us the virtue-signaling about ‘unity’.

***

