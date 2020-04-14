After yesterday’s Thunderdome, sorry, Trump presser, the media exploded about Trump, claiming he had melted down, that he was falling apart, that he was a beaten man, that he had violated the Hatch Act … yeah, they went into full SPIN MODE working overtime to deflect from the reality of the as*kicking he gave them,

The as*kicking quite frankly they have more than earned over the past four years of constant activism over journalism.

Comfortably Smug was good enough to call the media out BIG TIME in a … well … smug thread:

The only model of journalism that journos think works is grandstanding in the white house briefing room trying to land a book deal. Then grandstanding again when their book is about to come out. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 14, 2020

It’s like Smug really knows these folks.

Keep going.

Only journos are dumb enough to think anyone will pay to read their book when no one pays to read their articles. Then their newspaper folds and they cry about people not valuing journalism. Maybe because grandstanding isn't journalism, you glorified blogger. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 14, 2020

Ouch.

So much ouch.

Truth definitely hurts here.

The biggest problem with journos is they think getting retweets from fellow journos and broken brain resistance Libs is a Pulitzer Spoiler: it is not a Pulitzer — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 14, 2020

Gosh, Smug, tell us how you really feel.

He brings up an excellent point though. The media do sit in their little media circles, patting one another on the back, retweeting their angry tweets about Trump, pretending that they’re all so brave for writing their hit pieces on the president and his supporters.

Lame.

Pulitzer Prize: journos congratulating journos — Harold the Cat (@HaroldtheCatLOL) April 14, 2020

At least Trump gave out his Fake News Awards during the press conference yesterday, it had been a couple years since his last FNA. Big winner was Maggie Haberman. — Will Junkins (@willjunkins) April 14, 2020

That. Was. Painful.

They think supportive tweets after being excoriated by Trump are the equivalent of a purple heart. — Nantais Ford (@SOL80001) April 14, 2020

when the journos retweet fellow journos pic.twitter.com/jaF9IyoyE4 — florida man 🌺 (@2rick2morty) April 14, 2020

No wonder the media’s approval is in the toilet.

***

Related:

She MAD! Alyssa Milano’s string of rage-tweets during Trump’s media-eviscerating presser even BETTER than fuming media

NO biggie, just Bloomberg News killing investigation into Chinese Ruling elites, firing the reporter, and trying to silence his wife

He’s right you know: Brit Hume politely and accurately dismantles CBS’ Paula Reid for questioning Fauci’s integrity