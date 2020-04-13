Greta Van Susteren reminds us quite a bit of Brit Hume in that she is often level-headed, direct, factual, and doesn’t play the games we see many activists … sorry, journalists (ahem) playing in this age of so-called news. Her tweet about what the media could have done better was exceptional as it was, but then to hold herself accountable as well?

This is why we adore and respect her.

Take a look:

I wish we in the news business had done our jobs better..we have resources/reporters around the world, including in China, and we should have seen this coming and put a GIANT spotlight on it early…we dropped the ball on this. I wish I had done a better job. — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) April 12, 2020

Preach, Greta!

Are you getting enough information about possible treatments for coronavirus? are getting the straight story about possible treatments? Do you think the results are being exaggerated? Do you think results are being understated? Do you need more info ? — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) April 13, 2020

Booyah.

Accountability. Now that's old school Greta. — Hap Hall (@HallHap) April 13, 2020

See what we mean? Greta and Brit and others like them (James Rosen, Sharyl Attkisson, etc.) are very traditional in their reporting and how they do their jobs. Corporate media of today could learn a thing or a THOUSAND from them.

Respect you for saying that. Wish more would realize this. We need some good investigative reporting. The time is ripe. Time to get to the bottom of a lot of this mess!! — Kim V 🦄 (@KVonwechmar) April 12, 2020

This!

It was inevitable and it's here. Citizen journalists in Wuhan were risking everything to warn people. They disappeared. What happened to them? That's something media could do right now. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 13, 2020

No, not you Greta. This is the same media that will assign multiples of reporters to look into something Trump said, or comb through Kavanaugh's yearbook. They have no credibility and are culpable. — Gordo .. Fletch is Quarantining with Larry. (@treadedupon) April 12, 2020

There MUST be a hard learning lesson for ALL coming out of this Covid Debacle.. We CAN NOT be caught off guard like this again. EVER. — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) April 12, 2020

What he said.

They were too busy trying to impeach Trump. — Kass ❤️’s Pineapple Pizza (@politicalkass) April 12, 2020

All were a bit consumed with the bogus impeachment hoax and NOT doing their job!!! — Lori Jackson (@lksjackson) April 12, 2020

Yeah, they were a teensy bit preoccupied with trying to help Democrats impeach the president.

So many in your profession were so focused on Russia gate and impeachment. All these wasted investigations…. — Angela (@angelamullins00) April 12, 2020

Ahem, Trump wasn’t going to impeach himself ya’ know!

They are too busy trying to ruin @POTUS — Nelly Burch (@nelburch) April 12, 2020

Even if that means ruining the country in the process.

Sad times.

***

