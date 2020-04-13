This joke from Conan O’Brien would’ve sucked even if he didn’t ‘tell it’ on Easter Sunday. It’s just not funny.

See what we mean?

Conan could have at least TRIED to be funny with his lame attempt at offending Christians on Easter Sunday but nope. It’s just mean and stupid.

Probably way more than we’ll ever know.

We’re not holding our breath.

Wouldn’t count on that either.

See? If you’re going to be an offensive douchebag at least TRY and be funny doing it.

We wish we could blame lockdown but we’re pretty sure he stopped being funny long before that.

And plenty of douchebags with no money in this world.

Douchebaggery isn’t picky about income.

Seriously.

