This joke from Conan O’Brien would’ve sucked even if he didn’t ‘tell it’ on Easter Sunday. It’s just not funny.

Trump says Jesus could have avoided crucifixion by taking hydroxychloroquine. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2020

See what we mean?

Conan could have at least TRIED to be funny with his lame attempt at offending Christians on Easter Sunday but nope. It’s just mean and stupid.

What is wrong with you — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) April 12, 2020

Probably way more than we’ll ever know.

Ramadan is coming up so be sure to rework this joke for Mohammad. I dare you. — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) April 12, 2020

We’re not holding our breath.

Now do a joke about allah. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) April 13, 2020

Wouldn’t count on that either.

I'm Christian and I have to say this joke is really offensive. Not because of the content, but because how unfunny it is. This is sad. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) April 13, 2020

See? If you’re going to be an offensive douchebag at least TRY and be funny doing it.

This is the second bad tweet in a row. Dude, are you drunk? — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) April 13, 2020

You used to be funny. What happened? — Rick Whittaker (@CRiwhittak) April 13, 2020

We wish we could blame lockdown but we’re pretty sure he stopped being funny long before that.

Bless your heart. — I'm the Wildcard (@Naked_Once_More) April 13, 2020

So edgy so funny pic.twitter.com/v6nCBxhB9N — dazed and confused (@HalDoherty) April 13, 2020

This joke isn't offensive.

It's just boring — Chris Arndt in Quarantine (@CJArndt) April 13, 2020

I thought, as a comedian, you were supposed to tell jokes. Might be time to reevaluate your career choice. — 𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙨_𝘽𝙚_𝙁𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠_𝙄𝙣_𝙋𝘼 (@frank_in_penn) April 13, 2020

Remember when @ConanOBrien used to be funny? It's been awhile… — CatFacePonySoldier (@plecander) April 13, 2020

By now you may have realized you over stepped and offended Christians everywhere. Good time to delete and apologize. — AmericanMe (@mandoruby) April 13, 2020

You were never funny. — Intrepid (@intrepid_17) April 13, 2020

Now mock Mohammad on Eid. pic.twitter.com/Ozw9v02omP — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) April 12, 2020

There are plenty of Douche bags with money in this world — dazed and confused (@HalDoherty) April 13, 2020

And plenty of douchebags with no money in this world.

Douchebaggery isn’t picky about income.

Now do Mohammed you brave firefighter — Deplorable Dave (@jeffersonianguy) April 13, 2020

I don’t recall you making jokes about that other religion 🤔 — David Hof (@swisstexas) April 13, 2020

Dude, no. Just no. — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 13, 2020

At some point I'm guessing you thought this was funny….on Easter.. — Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) April 13, 2020

Get some new writers. — BradB71 (@B71Brad) April 13, 2020

Seriously.

***

