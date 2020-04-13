CNN has done such a BANG UP job of making themselves completely irrelevant and ridiculous that when we see something like this from them where they blame Trump for ‘ignoring urgent warning signs’ about COVID it doesn’t even make us mad. To be fair, it made this editor smile because she knew she could hop online and start her week off slapping them around.

"Thousands of Americans are dying unnecessarily because President Trump ignored urgent warning signs and failed to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic even after the alarm bells went off," Jeffrey Sachs writes for @CNNOpinion. https://t.co/DjM97VRTFO — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2020

From the CNN (article dated Feb 19, 2020 – a little over two weeks AFTER Trump had placed restrictions on China travel and formed the taskforce):

The novel coronavirus that’s sickening thousands globally — and at least 15 people in the US — is inspiring countries to close their borders and Americans to buy up surgical masks quicker than major retailers can restock them. There’s another virus that has infected at least 26 million Americans across the country and killed at least 14,000 people this season alone. It’s not a new pandemic — it’s influenza. The 2019-2020 flu season, which began September 29, is projected to be one of the worst in a decade, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. At least 250,000 people have been hospitalized with complications from the flu, and that number is predicted to climb as flu activity swirls. The flu is a constant in Americans’ lives. It’s that familiarity that makes it more dangerous to underestimate, said Dr. Margot Savoy, chair of Family and Community Medicine at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine. But you know, Trump was the one ignoring the urgent warning signs.

Now, explain the failures of every other leader across the globe in hearing the alarm bells you speak of. #Asshat #CNNFakeNews — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) April 13, 2020

China’s “News” Network would of course write this kind of garbage. You won’t even consider the fact that just about everyone thought this was not a thing in America until late February. The media is the enemy of the people and the enemy of truth. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) April 13, 2020

You know, the country that seems to be doing the best at controlling fatalities and yet the media continue to blame Trump … so maybe they’re giving him credit and they don’t know it?

Umm…the headline is that we have the most deaths. It's hard to take an opinion seriously when the foundation is built on lies out of China. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 13, 2020

But again, it was TRUMP who was ignoring the urgent warning signs.

We know, we know … CNN is gonna CNN.