Rose McGowan is the sort of ‘consistent’ about sexual assault, harassment, and abuse that Alyssa Milano only wishes she could be. Because unlike her sad little ‘Charmed’ costar, Rose doesn’t give a ‘pass’ to predators because of the political letter by their names.

Like Alyssa has appeared to do with Joe Biden.

Rose also doesn’t play favorites with outlets … which WaPo learned the hard way:

OOF.

Rose didn’t pull a single punch.

They EVISCERATED Kavanaugh for far less, they tried to ruin his life over ridiculous accusations … but are working overtime to protect and defend Biden. #WeSeeYou

Because they were far too busy trying to blame Trump for the pandemic that came from China.

Duh.

Oh yeah. They will somehow be the victim in all of this.

That works.

Perfectly.

***

