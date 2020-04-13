Rose McGowan is the sort of ‘consistent’ about sexual assault, harassment, and abuse that Alyssa Milano only wishes she could be. Because unlike her sad little ‘Charmed’ costar, Rose doesn’t give a ‘pass’ to predators because of the political letter by their names.

Like Alyssa has appeared to do with Joe Biden.

Rose also doesn’t play favorites with outlets … which WaPo learned the hard way:

As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile. I feel violated by your shitty writing @bethreinhard. @washingtonpost your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC pic.twitter.com/LnZ9NdLQEj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 13, 2020

Keep in mind that "as serious as Reade's" could include: "hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable". pic.twitter.com/vBilgH1gtw — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) April 13, 2020

They EVISCERATED Kavanaugh for far less, they tried to ruin his life over ridiculous accusations … but are working overtime to protect and defend Biden. #WeSeeYou

We are the darkness where democracy dies. Because we beat it. With sticks. Until it's dead. Then we dump the body in the Potomac. — Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness (@dying_democracy) April 13, 2020

tough but fair pic.twitter.com/QQfZwN7WAz — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) April 13, 2020

Drag em Rose! pic.twitter.com/nhi1MAvso6 — The Ghost of John Brown (@ghostofjohnbro) April 13, 2020

This story broke like 2 weeks ago, why did all the major news outlets ignore it for this entire time and are now just publishing their stories today? — Gabrielle Colchete 🌹 (@GColchete) April 13, 2020

Because they were far too busy trying to blame Trump for the pandemic that came from China.

The NYT isnt helping… pic.twitter.com/F3GMPbzs6V — Harry Gato (@harrygato) April 13, 2020

Corporate Media Including Washington Post & New York Times = pic.twitter.com/PtcCK6okIj — Jeffrey Hyde(Jeff The Human) #NotMeUs -♓🌹🧠🌵🐚 (@jeffchao228) April 13, 2020

Rose…… Thanks. @washingtonpost you should be ashamed. — Hugo MC (@IamNotJuice) April 13, 2020

The DNC establishment will label you the new Susan Sarandon — adar (@mylifeisover13) April 13, 2020

Oh yeah. They will somehow be the victim in all of this.

You go girl! — Sophia D'Urbano (@sophiadurbano) April 13, 2020

washington compost — bluestflame (@bluestflame1) April 13, 2020

