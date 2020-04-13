Yikes. Alyssa Milano, we hope you didn’t really think this was a big bad gotcha.

Yikes. Trump supporters, I hope you didn’t donate money to his campaign. https://t.co/6hMSMi5NoP — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2020

Well, there’s her problem. She’s retweeting Jon Cooper, who’s an even bigger ding-a-ling than she is.

She probably should’ve checked the article before sharing it …

Just sayin’.

From Forbes:

As long as the Trump campaign is paying fair-market rates, all of these transactions appear to be legal. When asked about the payments, a Trump campaign official issued a general statement. “The campaign pays fair-market value under negotiated rental agreements and other service agreements in compliance with the law,” the statement said. “The campaign works closely with campaign counsel to ensure strict compliance in this regard.”

Legal.

And this story is two months old.

Derp.

First, this is almost 2 months old. Second, the rents etc cited in the article are completely legal, and have been reported; which is why this report was not glorified by the media haters — Greg (@gdrazman) April 13, 2020

Yup. If this had actually been a big deal we’d have heard about it nonstop … two months ago.

I donated to Haiti. Hope my money’s ok…..https://t.co/wf5e7kZVsj — Congressional Medal of Respondix 👍 (@respondix) April 13, 2020

But you know, orange man bad.

He doing the exact same thing bernie did with his wife's consulting company… ..and dont even get us started on the Bidens. — The Memealorian (@lgbtintp) April 13, 2020

It’s ok when Democrats do it.

Even if that’s being accused of sexual assault … ahem.

LOL you're one to talk. Tara Reade is still there. DON'T LOOK AWAY, ALYSSA. #hypocrite — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) April 13, 2020

Her treatment of Tara Reade is going to dog her for this entire election and beyond.

But we digress.

Tara Reade. — ScottFantasy (@ScottFantasy) April 13, 2020

See what we mean?

Alyssa, Alyssa, Alyssa … sigh.

Put down the Twitter down!

***

