Is it just our imagination or have China and the Left been working overtime to somehow place the blame for COVID on Trump and the United States?

That is totally a rhetorical question BTW …

We’ve definitely seen an uptick in ChiCom propaganda (thanks CNN!) and there seems to be a new army of troll accounts insisting Trump is ‘asshoe’, not China. Not to mention Twitter account, Hu Xijin who is supposedly an editor for the Chinese Global Times editor. You know if someone is ‘allowed’ to write and tweet from China it’s because communists trust them to write and tweet what they’re supposed to.

Keep that in mind as you read this back and forth between Hu and Benny Johnson …

HOOOOOOboy.

Drag ’em, Benny!

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Except that would have at least been entertaining.

***

