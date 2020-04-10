Imagine if media reported accurately on COVID instead of using it as some sort of weapon against Trump because â€˜orange man bad.â€™ Imagine if people were being informed and educated on the reality of the virus instead of manipulated and terrified.

Media should be ashamed of themselves for how theyâ€™ve covered this pandemic and played games to push an agenda because itâ€™s an election year. Alex Berenson said it far better in his short but brutal thread:

We understood the fear and anxiety as well â€¦ three or four weeks ago.

But now?

And to his point, the media are doing nothing but using this virus as a means to dunk on Trump and Republicans.

For example, Now This is pushing video of workers burying people on Hart Island via NYC and idiots are calling it Trumpâ€™s Burial Pits even though theyâ€™ve been burying people there for years and years.

This is what the coverage has become.

Theyâ€™re far more concerned with asking questions that make Trump look bad and stuff. Itâ€™s not about the virus or the facts, itâ€™s about whichever narrative might hurt Trumpâ€™s chances in November.

Bingo.

It almost feels like theyâ€™re trying to figure out how to explain away their mistakes that have cost this country greatly. And like Alex says, we have got to #wakeup before itâ€™s too late.

