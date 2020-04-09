Nikki Haley came out swinging at both the World Health Organization (WHO) and China last night over COVID and much more and boy howdy. She just went OFF and considering her history as a former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. she would definitely know what she’s talking about here.

Good to see her saying what so many Americans wish they could say right now.

Watch this … you’ll thank us.

 

‘If anything we have the right to hold them accountable.’

‘They need to be investigated.’

Oh. Hell. Yeah.

We wouldn’t mess with Nikki, just sayin’.

Trending

We could totally dig that.

Haley/Crenshaw 2024

Pence/Haley 2024

It all works.

As does China.

Big time.

Let’s see if Trump was serious when he talked about suspending their funding.

We hope so.

***

Related:

‘Dude, no fair asking him to do math’! James Woods unloads on Joe Biden and the entire Dem Party in 1 perfect tweet

‘GRRL BYE!’ AOC defends her crap agenda, claims it’s not radical or dangerous and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta clap-back

‘Firing on few or possibly NO cylinders’: Sean Ono Lennon drops politely vicious truth-BOMB on Dems for picking Biden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaNikki HaleyWHO