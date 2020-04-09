Sean Ono Lennon can see what that majority of the country sees when they look at Joe Biden … too bad the Democratic Party hasn’t been able to figure out.

Wait, did we say ‘too bad?’

We meant to say, ‘Thank goodness the Democratic Party is too desperate to figure it out.’

He was incredibly polite as well (which we should probably work on … nah):

‘I have nothing against this man, he seems very nice, but he is clearly firing on few or possibly no cylinders.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Truth.

Join the club, sister.

Trending

The lights are on but no one is home.

Not even being mean, just honest.

We honestly feel a little sorry for the guy …

It does seem pretty cruel.

The Joe Biden Insult Bot is awesome.

Seriously.

Best. Account. Since. Spicier.

Ummm.

That. ^

If Biden even agrees to any debates, don’t be surprised if we don’t see any.

Or fortunately, depending on how you look at it.

***

Related:

Beyond PARODY! Day AFTER Joe Biden’s accuser calls her out, Alyssa Milano tweets #WhyIDidntReport ‘in solidarity’ and HOOBOY

‘Angry buffoon’: James Woods takes George Conway to the SHED while slamming Jake Tapper in 1 savage tweet

‘I know YOU are but what am I?’ Sean Spicier’s plethora of tweets calling Dems OUT for rooting against America ENRAGES Lefties

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsJoe BidenSean Ono LennonTrump