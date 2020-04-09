Sean Ono Lennon can see what that majority of the country sees when they look at Joe Biden … too bad the Democratic Party hasn’t been able to figure out.

Wait, did we say ‘too bad?’

We meant to say, ‘Thank goodness the Democratic Party is too desperate to figure it out.’

He was incredibly polite as well (which we should probably work on … nah):

Amazing Dems spend so much energy on so many things but were ultimately unable to come up with a candidate who can speak a single complete and coherent sentence. I have nothing against this man, he seems very nice, but he is clearly firing on few or possibly no cylinders. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 8, 2020

‘I have nothing against this man, he seems very nice, but he is clearly firing on few or possibly no cylinders.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Truth.

I…I wasn't expecting this https://t.co/rb1eTvGyFY — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) April 9, 2020

Join the club, sister.

He thinks in paragraphs but speaks in shorthand. — [[[raybury]]] (@raybury) April 9, 2020

The lights are on but no one is home.

Not even being mean, just honest.

We honestly feel a little sorry for the guy …

It's sad and embarrassing. Amazing the Democrats just ignore the fact. Biden should be retired and enjoy time with his family. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMoore) April 8, 2020

It does seem pretty cruel.

Gobble some grapes, you applesauce suckin' gobstopper — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) April 9, 2020

The Joe Biden Insult Bot is awesome.

Seriously.

Best. Account. Since. Spicier.

That’s so he can compete with Trump. — Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) April 9, 2020

Ummm.

Mr. T is now running against no one. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 9, 2020

That. ^

You’re absolutely correct. I cannot even imagine how the presidential debates will be….. — Dana Reese (@DeAnA5021) April 9, 2020

If Biden even agrees to any debates, don’t be surprised if we don’t see any.

I agree. There’s something going on that we can’t see. I think Bob Dylan cryptically hit the nail on the head in “Murder Most Foul”…..”the invisible man” reference…you can see it but you can’t….moves behind the scenes. — Cool King Chris (@CoolKingChris) April 9, 2020

Unfortunately…you are correct. 😲 — DOUGLAS HALL (@1957VIC) April 9, 2020

Or fortunately, depending on how you look at it.

***

