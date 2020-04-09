We just canâ€™t take the Democrats seriously about Joe Biden being their nominee. Honestly, at some point we expect Hillary Clinton to jump out from behind the curtain and laugh maniacally that itâ€™s STILL HER TURN. Does anyone really believe Joe is writing any of his own tweets even?

Letâ€™s not pretend Biden can answer this question.

They destroyed the country and now they want you to believe they can rebuild it.

Thatâ€™s adorable.

James Woods had a thought or two to share:

That is so not a good visual, EL OH EL.

And weâ€™re pretty positive Joe couldnâ€™t name one thing Democrats have done for America.

We canâ€™t.

See?! We agree, no way heâ€™s writing his own tweets.

Wait for it!

Told you guys, the Joe Biden Insult Bot is the best.

Letâ€™s hope so.

***

