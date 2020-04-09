Hey guys, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t figure out why so many people think her socialist agenda of free stuff is so radical and dangerous. She’s so troubled by this idea that it even stops her in her tracks … poor thing.

Sometimes it still stops me in my tracks that because I believe insulin should be free, workers shld be paid justly, we shld house the homeless and not cage families, & that all people should be free to pursue education as they wish,for THAT we are treated as radical & dangerous. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2020

This is what you call a fail, AOC.

Truly, a superbly garbage tweet from one of the most gifted garbage tweeters around. Garbage would walk by AOC’s tweet, take one look at it and say, ‘Damn, that’s garbage.’

Does she really think people are going to buy her nonsense?

Sometimes it still stops me in my tracks that because I believe human life has value even in the womb, and for THAT we are treated as radical & dangerous. https://t.co/FOW4lC1oB2 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 9, 2020

There ya’ go.

Our turn.

Sometimes it still stops us in our tracks that because we believe people shouldn’t be taxed into oblivion and should be able to keep more of what they earn that we are treated as radical and dangerous.

Sometimes it still stops us in our tracks that because we believe people should enter our country legally that we are treated as radical and dangerous.

We could do this all day.

Its not a constitutional power granted congress. It’s something a radical activist promotes. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 9, 2020

Ding ding ding.

I sometimes feel this way when I get attacked because I believe babies shouldn't be killed in the womb. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 9, 2020

Do we get a unicorn and a everlasting gobstopper? — Karla (@Greco611) April 9, 2020

Oooh, a unicorn AND an everlasting Gobstopper! YAAAS.

Why not lead by example. You and your 'squad' can donate at least half your salaries to buy insulin for those in your district who need it. Also open your housing to at least one 'illegal alien' family and pay their tuition. Otherwise you're just blowing smoke. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) April 9, 2020

Right? We are seeing many execs in the private world taking pay cuts to help support their businesses, when do our elected officials start doing the same? C’mon, AOC, put your money where your mouth is.

People have no incentive to do better in life if everything in life is free. — Orange Millennial: Conservatarian & Copy Editor (@S_LOW11) April 9, 2020

That's not why you're treated as radical and dangerous… You're treated that way because you want to use the force of government to do it👌 Freedom means that people are free to make bad decisions, and that doesn't obligate me to pay for them.https://t.co/Qmohlfmlzr — angry libertarian NPC (@mattatat138) April 9, 2020

Yep, “Free, free, free, free, free” but you forget who pays for it. You & Nancy still get 💯% of your paycheck AND THEN gave yourselves a $38,000 bonus in the stimulus. You ain’t paying for all this “FREE” stuff! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 9, 2020

Nothing is ever free, Sandy.

There are reasons for all of those things. You just ignore them. — Caleb Fields (@CalebAFields) April 9, 2020

If workers are gonna be paid justly, I’ve got some bad news about your next paycheck. — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) April 9, 2020

"Pursue education as they wish" from a member of the party that continually votes down school choice 🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) April 9, 2020

Because, while you are giving other peoples things away for free (while, like your colleagues, getting richer and richer yourself) you don't think about the people you're enslaving to make your "free" insulin and all of the other things you want to give away for free. — Evan Sayet (@EvanSayet) April 9, 2020

No one is against that stuff. The argument is where does the money and labor come from to pay for it? — Improp Op (@ImproperOpinion) April 9, 2020

You believe the ends justify the means and will do whatever it takes to achieve your goals. That's what makes you a radical. Your "for the greater good" ideology can justify just about anything to pursue what you think "should be." Communism always starts with good intentions. — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) April 9, 2020

Damn, son.

That’s it, we’re done here.

He nailed it.

***

Related:

‘No time for politics!’ ‘Skull King’ McConnell DECIMATES Senate Dems for blocking aid once again to Americans in brutal thread

‘WHAT’S GOING ON’?! Alex Berenson’s thread on COVID model and the ‘magic of social distancing’ an infuriating must-read

‘Firing on few or possibly NO cylinders’: Sean Ono Lennon drops politely vicious truth-BOMB on Dems for picking Biden

Beyond PARODY! Day AFTER Joe Biden’s accuser calls her out, Alyssa Milano tweets #WhyIDidntReport ‘in solidarity’ and HOOBOY