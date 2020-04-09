Folks, if you want to keep a fairly ‘balanced’ way of looking at what is happening in our country with COVID we suggest you follow Alex Berenson. We found him through Brit Hume, who has shared his threads on more than one occasion.

Like this one on the ‘magic of social distancing’:

1/ Let’s talk more about the magic of “social distancing”: yesterday the Ohio governor said it had reduced the state’s projected peak daily cases from 62,000 to 1,600. Awesome! But let’s take a closer look, shall we? pic.twitter.com/9xZRmkO7gF — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

From 62k to 1600.

For real?

Must be doing some seriously important stuff in Ohio.

Yup.

In fact, we should bottle that ‘stuff’ and pass it out around the rest of the country or something.

2/ The state’s “unmitigated” model “projects” that without mitigation, the peak of 62,000 will occur (will HAVE OCCURED, to be more accurate) on March 22… pic.twitter.com/7kqrNbRuBP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

Wait, what? But …

3/ Only Ohio didn’t *actually* issue a lockdown order until Monday, March 23. Yes, lockdowns are such magic that they can PREVENT (theoretical) peaks that occurred before they were issued… pic.twitter.com/H9JfRpCZ0q — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

So their peak was supposedly the day BEFORE they issued the lockdown.

Wait, what now?

We aren’t the experts here but that seems pretty damn backward to us.

4/ Folks, at this point it’s like an exercise to see if anyone is paying attention, a combination of a national folie a deux and Munchausen’s syndrome by proxy. WHAT IS GOING ON? — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

What.

Is.

Going.

On?

Seriously, 10% of working Americans are unemployed right now. The country is all but shut down based on the data but if the data looks like this … what are we doing?!

There are barely even verb tenses adequate to explain what the Ohio graphs purportedly show. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

Seems suspect.

Its like when the horse leaves the barn, if you shut the gate hard enough and fast enough it will warp space time and then it will be like the horse never left the barn at all

👏 for sciences 👏 maybe next we can make it that gold never left the reserve! — BasedBarq's BareRoot (@ExhaustiveWill) April 9, 2020

Living in Ohio is so frustrating right now. Dewine and Acton have no credibility as they double down on 100 percent WRONG models and projections. — Rhonda Strauss (@RkstraussRhonda) April 9, 2020

They are not alone. States all across the country seem to be getting it wrong … and at what cost?

As a citizen of Ohio, it's getting harder and harder to believe anything our officials say… that's a dangerous place for the public to be. — Jonathan Long (@jonlong117) April 9, 2020

As an Ohioian, I am so disgusted with how this whole thing has been handled. They bought Acton's "act" hook-line-and-sinker. When will DeWine realize that the stupid exec orders are no longer necessary & get Ohio back to work? Probably never, he is drunk on the praise over this! — Shut Up & Stay Home Pleeb (@RandyTWright) April 9, 2020

It will now undoubtably turn to: “How do we justify what we have done?” — Tom Vaughan (@tomvaughan) April 9, 2020

How about they turn to, ‘How do we get this economy and country back to work?’

***

Related:

‘Firing on few or possibly NO cylinders’: Sean Ono Lennon drops politely vicious truth-BOMB on Dems for picking Biden

Beyond PARODY! Day AFTER Joe Biden’s accuser calls her out, Alyssa Milano tweets #WhyIDidntReport ‘in solidarity’ and HOOBOY

‘Angry buffoon’: James Woods takes George Conway to the SHED while slamming Jake Tapper in 1 savage tweet