We’re not entirely sure why Alyssa Milano keeps putting quarters in the ‘Make Me Look Stupid’ machine but here we are. Apparently, Alyssa thought this tweet would somehow worry Trump because you know, she’s so intimidating and stuff.

#DearMrPresident November is coming. You are a disgrace and embarrassment. History will not be kind to you. Please stop talking. Best,

Alyssa Milano — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 5, 2020

Does Alyssa really think Joe Biden is gonna beat Trump? That’s adorable.

This Tweet will be used in a viral video in Nov when Trump wins in a landslide 👍🏻 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 5, 2020

Oh boy, the ads are going to be something else.

#DearMrPresident Please deport Alyssa Milano — LoneStarHero (@LoneStarHero) April 5, 2020

I didn’t vote for him 4 years ago. This year i will… True story! — Austere Scholar (@dbl0neg) April 5, 2020

Trump really should thank the crazy left for inspiring so many people who refused to vote for him in 2016 to vote for him in 2020.

Dear Mrs. Milano, November is coming. If you haven't caught on by now, Hollywood is irellevant. History will not know who you were. Your President is doing everything he can for the country. You're welcome. Please stop talking. #SeeHowThatWorks "Best",

Former fan — Sheepdog Covfefe (@navymig) April 5, 2020

See how that works?

Libs in 2016 and libs again in 2020 pic.twitter.com/UVmBAyKyID — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) April 5, 2020

Thank you for giving us something to look forward to. #Giver

Please keep talking.

Are you moving to Canada 2020? LOL 😂😂😂😂#Trump2020LandslideVictory — ELLI EASTWOOD (@redviolet1458) April 5, 2020

Girl, how many times do you have to be wrong? — Q Sent Me (@KantBeFaded) April 5, 2020

Take your own advice, Booger. Best,

Lizzy pic.twitter.com/kbaw1xonDj — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) April 5, 2020

Dear Alyssa#HollywoodJustFoundOut how useless they are –

you're included Talk all you want because

history won't even remember you But ,your President and mine, @realDonaldTrump, will be remembered as the best #POTUS of our lifetime Best,

Everyone — Iris 🇺🇸 (@LadyB117) April 5, 2020

They never learn.

SHE never learns.

