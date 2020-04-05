The media sucks.

Big time.

Yeah yeah, we know, you know that. But it’s like they keep getting suckier every day.

Glenn Kessler really thought this was something smart to tweet …

Yeah, that thing the president said several months before this pandemic that is destroying economies all over the world … he was wrong. HA HA HA HA.

Dude, don’t be an as*hole.

There is enough nonsense, panic, sadness, and hatred out there as it is. The last thing we need is nutless, insecure, media-types dunking on the president for things he said that were true before a crisis, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, hit this country.

Ted Cruz had enough:

Give ’em Hell, Ted.

But you know, HE WAS WRONG IN JANUARY HA HA HA HA! TAKE THAT, TRUMP!

There is no end to their nonsense and petty BS and sadly this pandemic has proven it.

