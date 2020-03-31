Yup.
Mike Judge nailed the whole social distancing during COVID-19 thing.
Mhmm …
— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) March 20, 2020
They are perfectly distanced.
HO YEAH, we needed a laugh.
Thanks Mr. Judge.
Yup….
— 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) March 21, 2020
"Yep."
"What?"
— Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) March 21, 2020
Well Played. 😂 #SocialDistancing
— B. Winfield Huff (@hufco60) March 20, 2020
After we survive the Coronavirus I demand a new season King of the Hill.
Sorry about the demand. Respectfully request…
— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) March 20, 2020
Wouldn’t that be great?!
And since ‘Silicon Valley’ is over … why not?
C’MON MIKE, HOOK US UP.
Boomhower. Did you make him up or do you really know someone like that?
— Latchkey80’skid(Mark) (@ahoosfan) March 20, 2020
Dale would 100% be in a hazmat suit
— Justin (@imjustinsanders) March 20, 2020
HA HA HA HA
He totally would be.
Mhmm
— Evan Deese (@EDeeseLex1) March 20, 2020
— Full Wool or Nuttin' (@teal_bryan) March 20, 2020
That is amazing
— Tommy Brooker (@tommybrooker) March 20, 2020
I love that you’re still reminded of me 😂 stay safe too, bro
— Mitchell Masterson (@mtchllmasterson) March 21, 2020
“Peggy, we’ve gotta find the boy some activities”
*Bobby comes walking in a hazmat suit with a roll of TP*
“Look dad! I found a way to double the amount of toilet paper”
*separates the plys*
“Sigh… that boy ain’t right”
— Shelton Stephens (@SheltonStep) March 21, 2020
— Richard Almazan (@Richardalmazan1) March 20, 2020
— Sean✍️🕒👍 Riley (@Umpolung1) March 20, 2020
Yep.
Mmmhmm.
***
