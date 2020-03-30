CBS is giving CNN a run for its fake news money.

Kind of reminds us of when ABC used footage from a Kentucky gun range and claimed it was fighting in Syria.

And they get mad at Americans for not taking them seriously these days …

During a Pandemic it is essential that the Media gives us real and accurate information. It’s completely irresponsible for @CBSNews to use footage from an Italian Hospital when talking about the outbreak in New York City. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Essp4uEHle — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 30, 2020

Just.

Wow.

Gateway Pundit was the first with the story this morning.

While this might seem minor, it matters. Italy’s Coronavirus outbreak is among the most severe in the world and their hospitals have been over capacity for weeks. That same situation isn’t reflected in New York and while it could get to that point, it’s still not honest. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 30, 2020

Not to mention it’s terrifying AF.

This can incite unnecessary fear, and people are already afraid due to the media sensationalizing the virus. You can take the situation seriously without causing panic. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 30, 2020

Right? How about just reporting the actual facts? Showing footage from our own country?

Just spitballin’.

That’s why it is called fake news — P Swan (@PCIncorrect1) March 30, 2020

Just another case and point that @CBS is fake news and explains why the public trust in the media polls is the single digits. — Butch Casa (@ButchCasa) March 30, 2020

Journalism is fast becoming a very dishonorable profession. — Paul leBuun (@lebuun) March 30, 2020

Some would say it’s already there.

***

