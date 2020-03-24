The following Public Service Notice is brought to you by our good friends at Rasmussen Reports:

Public Service Notice: Do not ingest fish tank cleaner under any circumstances. Or any grade of gasoline for that matter. And avoid media pundits from now on who pushed this gross & dangerous distortion. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/bYz5fWUtxU — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 24, 2020

Never Trump never learns.

Could that have been any more perfect?! EL OH EL

What sort of low-life, miserable, hateful, has-been loser would push a story blaming Trump for people eating fish tank cleaner? That’s, of course, rhetorical because we can see exactly what sort of people would do that right here on this tweet.

I hope this is the beginning of the end of the political shitposter. — Cranky "Stay off my lawn" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 24, 2020

A lot of people are stuck at home so you never know.

Heh.

And let's also be clear. No matter how you feel about Trump, he did NOT tell people to take Chloroquine Phosphate.

He also did not tell people to take any Chloroquine without a doctor telling them to (unless I missed that). — Д𝖉𝖆𝖒 | #ProtectJulian (@adamdrakon) March 24, 2020

He did not.

What about biodiesel? It's organic. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) March 24, 2020

Ehhhh … but is it gluten-free?

But is rat poison ok for my mom as a blood thinner? — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) March 24, 2020

We see what she did here.

You forgot bleach. Don't drink bleach. It kills viruses but will kill you too. Also, playing in traffic is not recommended unless you are one of the previously mentioned pundits. — Robert Cornell (@RBCornell) March 24, 2020

Eating any sort of poison can and likely will kill you.

#TheMoreYouKnow

The usual suspects — Pierre Defecto (@Estrickland356) March 24, 2020

Its amazing just how stupid some people in the world are. — Jimbo R (@Jimbo679) March 24, 2020

Ain’t it?

5 horsemen of the dipshitpocalypse. — Sam (@Stealthycowbell) March 24, 2020

We didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

A lot.

And included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

Dammit.

Whoever believes Rick Wilson or the others promoting these methods has something seriously wrong with them — tazachusetts08 (@tazachusetts08) March 24, 2020

It’s called TDS.

***

