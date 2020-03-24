The following Public Service Notice is brought to you by our good friends at Rasmussen Reports:

Never Trump never learns.

Could that have been any more perfect?! EL OH EL

What sort of low-life, miserable, hateful, has-been loser would push a story blaming Trump for people eating fish tank cleaner? That’s, of course, rhetorical because we can see exactly what sort of people would do that right here on this tweet.

A lot of people are stuck at home so you never know.

Heh.

Trending

He did not.

Ehhhh … but is it gluten-free?

We see what she did here.

Eating any sort of poison can and likely will kill you.

#TheMoreYouKnow

Ain’t it?

We didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

A lot.

And included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

Dammit.

It’s called TDS.

***

Related:

‘Stop with the #NotDyingForWallstreet BS’! Ben Shapiro’s thread on re-opening the economy kicks SO MUCH a*s

‘Oh for Pete’s SAKE!’ Brit Hume drops NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla for milking ridiculous fish tank cleaner story to drag Trump

Lefties DRAG fellow Lefty Amanda Marcotte like we’ve NEVER seen a Lefty dragged before over her ‘disturbing’ coronavirus thread

‘OMFG, Nancy … WHYYYY?!’ Hilariously INFURIATING thread breaks down Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus bill bit-by-pork-filled bit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FishFish Tank CleanerNever TrumpRasmussen ReportsTrump