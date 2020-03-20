Ok, full transparency, it took this editor a moment to figure out what was making James Woods laugh so hard he cried with this video of Nancy Pelosi talking about the coronavirus. Was it her super-Botoxed face that makes it look like it was hard for her mouth to move? The robotic way she was speaking so her dentures didn’t slip?
Nope.
See if you can see it the first time through, watch:
W.T.F.? I’m crying. pic.twitter.com/1dvDI26o10
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 20, 2020
Look at her earrings.
*dead*
*officially dead, but not from coronavirus*
She should try a career and stand up comedy.
— Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) March 20, 2020
Took me a minute! 🤣😂🤣 I was waiting for her to say something stupid. 🤣😂
— Michael Perry (@mperry411) March 20, 2020
Oh, she said something stupid but the toilet paper earrings stole the show.
— Renee (@RMW_86) March 20, 2020
I look forward to the @cnn fact check of this video.
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) March 20, 2020
— Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 20, 2020
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 20, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
— Calvin and Snobbes (@SCDisme) March 20, 2020
— Venetian In 🇺🇸 (@gloria_venetian) March 20, 2020
— ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) March 20, 2020
Oh Twitter, never change.
***
Related:
‘OHHH, now we get it!’ Steven Crowder uses Chinese propaganda to OWN American media and it’s hilariously PERFECT
Color us SHOCKED! First of the doomsday coronavirus predictions made by ‘experts’ already NOT coming to pass
‘My God!’ Lyndsey Fifield’s thread showing media reaction to Trump barring entry into U.S. from China on 1/31 is IN-FREAKING-FURIATING