Welp, the doomsday â€˜dateâ€™ predictions experts were making about the coronavirus in America are coming â€¦ and going. Not to say we shouldnâ€™t as Americans take this virus very seriously, but the notion that our hospitals would fail within ten days? Câ€™mon man.

That was March 10, which would make March 20 ten days later and gosh, golly and gee, our hospitals are not creamed.

Creamed?

Gross.

Whatever the Hell that means.

Gotta fuel the coronavirus panic yaâ€™ know.

Maybe? Definitely.

HA HA HA HA HA

Derek Hunter rules.

More true now than ever.

Thinking weâ€™re going to see a pattern here â€¦ yup.

In the meantime WASH YOUR HANDS!

