Welp, the doomsday â€˜dateâ€™ predictions experts were making about the coronavirus in America are coming â€¦ and going. Not to say we shouldnâ€™t as Americans take this virus very seriously, but the notion that our hospitals would fail within ten days? Câ€™mon man.

Bossert tells NBC News just now: "We are 10 days from our hospitals getting creamed." https://t.co/qvqQSvGKXW â€” Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 10, 2020

That was March 10, which would make March 20 ten days later and gosh, golly and gee, our hospitals are not creamed.

Creamed?

Gross.

Whatever the Hell that means.

Itâ€™s been 10 days, and hospitals are fine. https://t.co/wOoZVyISJ3 â€” Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 20, 2020

Gotta fuel the coronavirus panic yaâ€™ know.

So far, so good. Maybe "journalists" should stop spreading "best guesses" and opinions from people not involved, eh @KenDilanianNBC? pic.twitter.com/Hovt1A5h0g â€” Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 20, 2020

Maybe? Definitely.

HA HA HA HA HA

Derek Hunter rules.

Facts are inconvenient to "the Narrative". â€” Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) March 20, 2020

More true now than ever.

I work for a very large hospital & have been watching the ED tracker boards â€“ it's actually been lighter than normal, probably due to the lowered social activity level. â€” John Skjult (@skjultster) March 20, 2020

Same here. Been telling ppl that I donâ€™t see the number for corona like we saw for the flu. â€” Quigmeister (@FlemingQuigley) March 20, 2020

My mom works at a large hospital. As a matter of fact theyâ€™re ghost towns because theyâ€™ve canceled most other procedures â€” Tony (@OCcornpop) March 20, 2020

Yup. Zero accountability. He will just move it out another 10 days, itâ€™ll get retweeted a billion times and the hysteria will continue. â€” vox7 (@vox710) March 20, 2020

Thinking weâ€™re going to see a pattern here â€¦ yup.

In the meantime WASH YOUR HANDS!

