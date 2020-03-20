As Twitchy readers know, CNN’s Oliver Darcy ‘found’ a note supposedly left for OAN’s Chanel Rion all but shaming her for pointing out the media has been doing all it can to side with everyone but America during the coronavirus crisis. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see they’ve been working overtime to take the blame from China and place it squarely on Trump’s shoulders, and if that means they’re acting as propaganda for the ChiComs then so be it.

Because you know, orange man bad.

Rion responded and holy cow you guys, you’ll fist-pump:

‘You lose because you lie and when fake news loses, America wins.’

Take that Darcy! Err … we mean … anonymous journo person.

Thank you!! You're the best! We are quickly learning which media outlets are OWNED by the PRC as they are outing themselves. — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) March 19, 2020

It is pretty damn good.

You. Rock. Chanel.

Keep up the good work! — Gwendolyn (@scvbuckeye) March 20, 2020

Whoa, when Eric Carmen is applauding?

Nice.

Way to go Chanel; you’re kicking ass & taking names! God bless you for being a strong Conservative.; and speaking out. Keep up the great work!! — نgardenofthegods #DemandVoterIDن (@gardenofthegods) March 20, 2020

I wish I could retweet this 100 times. — ronbissel (@ronbissel) March 19, 2020

Welp, hopefully by writing about it we’re sort of retweeting it 100 times.

On that note, keep givin’ ’em Hell, Chanel.

***

