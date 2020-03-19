You guys remember Andy Slavitt, right? He’s the former head of the ACA who has been on Twitter writing HORRIBLE and terrifying threads about hundreds of thousands or even millions of Americans dying from coronavirus. We’ve written about his threads a couple of times because they’re just that insane.

Speaking of insane, he was so awful and annoying during an interview with Katy Tur on MSNBC that the other guest walked off the air.

Watch:

Gotta love MSNBC.

HA HA HA HA HA

The look on Katy’s face … PRICELESS.

Trending

So much that.

One Obama guy was just more obnoxious than the other.

He’s a crazy fear-mongering politically motivated douche-canoe, that’s who he is.

This was pretty damn funny.

***

Related:

‘Possibly the BIGGEST self-own of all time!’ Ben Shapiro BLASTS Oliver Darcy for sharing note supposedly ‘left’ for OANN reporter

Sit TF down –> John Ekdahl DROPS CNN’s Asha Rangappa for helping the Chinese Communist Party because ORANGE MAN BAD

Truckers need HELP! Trucker’s moving thread pleading with Americans about what truckers are going through NOW is a MUST-READ

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy SlavittKaty TurMSNBC