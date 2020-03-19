You guys remember Andy Slavitt, right? He’s the former head of the ACA who has been on Twitter writing HORRIBLE and terrifying threads about hundreds of thousands or even millions of Americans dying from coronavirus. We’ve written about his threads a couple of times because they’re just that insane.

Speaking of insane, he was so awful and annoying during an interview with Katy Tur on MSNBC that the other guest walked off the air.

Watch:

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate just walked off MSNBC: "I don't have time to listen to bullshit people." pic.twitter.com/m01JDIUrrl — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) March 19, 2020

Gotta love MSNBC.

HA HA HA HA HA

The look on Katy’s face … PRICELESS.

That's what happens when the "news" encourages combative, argumentative confrontations. That's not news, it's sport. And for a serious person it's a waste of valuable time. Kudos to him for not playing their silly game. — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) March 19, 2020

So much that.

That’s an Obama official walking off of MSNBC — Gerard Kane (@nyjerrykane) March 19, 2020

One Obama guy was just more obnoxious than the other.

What did he expect? That's MSNBC's brand! — Dan Treppil (@DanTreppil) March 19, 2020

Craig Fugate is a real pro. He was my state's emergency management head, then the nation's. He was there to say what states need to do. I don't know who the other guy is. — 💙 Your Neighbor ☮ Stardust Fiddlesticks (@TweepOut) March 19, 2020

He’s a crazy fear-mongering politically motivated douche-canoe, that’s who he is.

Is that the Obama nut that predicted 700,000 deaths? Also, if you go on Katy Tur's show, I'm not sure what you expect besides BS. — Socially Distant Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 19, 2020

He responded and he did so beautifully and eloquently — The Handsomest Man in O-Town (@MrFiste11306624) March 19, 2020

This is my happy place for today. — Lunchbucket (@LunchbucketEcon) March 19, 2020

This was pretty damn funny.

***

