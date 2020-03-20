Huh, this tweet from China Xinhua News sounds awfully familiar.

Don’cha think?

It's a distraction tactic. It's racist… pic.twitter.com/2R1nBMbfps — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 20, 2020

Huh, where have we heard this before? Calling the China Virus the ‘China Virus’ is racist. And a distraction. And Trump is trying to get people to focus on China instead of his lies and incompetence. Hrm. We know we’ve heard there somewhere else.

It’s like right there on the tip of our tongue.

Ohhhhhhhhh. So THAT'S where the American media got their talking points from. https://t.co/VcLZtoi4HL — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 20, 2020

OHHHHH that’s right!

American media doing their part to support Communist China.

Shew, big thanks to Steven Crowder for helping us pinpoint it.

The media sure does seem to love their Chinese propaganda.

That type of news is expected from China. What shouldn't be tolerated is our leaders (yes, @GavinNewsom I'm talking to you) spewing the same talking points. Racism is not the main problem with this virus, at least not to most of us. — Matthew D (@MatthewDGoUSC) March 20, 2020

I will, never, not one time, buy another Chinese product in my life. Don't care what the cost difference is, I won't do it — OuterRealmGoro (@OuterRealmGoro) March 20, 2020

Bought and paid for shills . — CaliRebe (@CaliRebelRebe) March 20, 2020

Coronavirus is racist ! — Dudz (@AlexCameronDud1) March 20, 2020

WE KNEW IT!

So either China took the talking points from our media (bad) or our media got the talking points from China ( deplorable). Well done media. — Jason (@JFrank3375) March 20, 2020

By “American”, do you mean Chinese Talking Heads? — Kung Flu Zoo (@LouiseCOVID19) March 20, 2020

The media truly is their own worst enemy.

