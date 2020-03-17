Don’t worry, little people, the benevolent Senator Kamala Harris is trying to give your families (not each of you, your families) up to $500 a month during this time of uncertainty in America.

And maybe not even a whole $500 … up to.

Look at her patting herself on the back.

Folks are less than impressed.

Yup.

And yup, the Left is mad at her too.

In fact, they may be angrier than the Right:

Remember people, they’re just giving you back the money they already took from you.

Have fun with that, Kamala.

And Democrats.

***

