Don’t worry, little people, the benevolent Senator Kamala Harris is trying to give your families (not each of you, your families) up to $500 a month during this time of uncertainty in America.

And maybe not even a whole $500 … up to.

We cannot ignore the strain that emergency situations like the coronavirus pandemic put on many families who are already living paycheck to paycheck. I introduced the LIFT Act to give working families up to $500 a month. We need it now more than ever. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 17, 2020

Look at her patting herself on the back.

Folks are less than impressed.

Is Kamala Harris serious? People out of work what are they going to do with up to $500 a month? You know what that would get you in NY, NJ, California? Dirty looks. https://t.co/AZd7z51HFT — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 17, 2020

Yup.

Bug off Kamala, you are the worst! Jfc!!! — Hip Hoopin (@HipHoopin) March 17, 2020

giving us our own money. so noble. — lancer (@G19Gen5) March 17, 2020

And yup, the Left is mad at her too.

In fact, they may be angrier than the Right:

The average rent for an apartment in neoliberal Top Cop Kamala Harris' San Francisco, California, where she is a senator, is $2000-$3000 a month Her "solution" to this crisis is *UP TO $500* for an entire family In CA or NY that's how much groceries costhttps://t.co/umnWlIKZ1U — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 17, 2020

Not enough — c (@cmillslarson) March 17, 2020

You should be embarrassed to suggest that families can survive on "up to" 125$ a week. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 17, 2020

If I get laid off from my job and lose my healthcare in the middle of a global pandemic and you tell me “Don’t worry, we’re sending your family up to $500 a month”, I’m going to assume you’re mocking me. https://t.co/bOSjr6MFeF — Matt (@PanasonicDX4500) March 17, 2020

Pathetic. “*up to* $500/mo *per family*.” The Democratic Party is a joke https://t.co/eYnAr3b5dz — Brian Sonenstein (@bsonenstein) March 17, 2020

‘Up to 500 a month’ …y’all…. ‘up to…’ https://t.co/EoXhvU9756 — Rebel Scum (@awkward_duck) March 17, 2020

Kamala Harris thinks UP TO $500 is going to pay our rents and LIFT US UP. The level of rage I feel right now. We don’t need SCRAPS from the taxes WE pay. https://t.co/SUK2bgpdgk — Tania Singh (@TwinklingTania) March 17, 2020

remember people, it's UP TO 500 bucks a month!!! — tom collins 🏴 (@inalonelyplace_) March 17, 2020

Remember people, they’re just giving you back the money they already took from you.

“Up to” “$500” “working families” people are literally going to starve and this is the STARTING POINT IN THE NEGOTIATION?? — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) March 17, 2020

Have fun with that, Kamala.

And Democrats.

***

