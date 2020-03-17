If you find yourself gleeful over Americans truly suffering financially because that means you can somehow blame Trump it might be time to do a little bit of self-reflection.

It’s an as*hole thing to do.

Like this tweet from Matt McDermott (who happens to have this editor blocked, tough guy):

See what we mean? He’s all but GLOWING with happiness.

James Woods was good enough to take time out of his busy day nuking other stupid people to drop Matt for being an insensitive, vulture-like ghoul of a human being:

So vile.

YES!

There ya’ go!

All yours, Obama.

But he only admitted it because he thinks it hurts Trump.

Folks should bookmark Matt’s tweet so we can all come back to it when the market rebounds.

