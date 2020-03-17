This woman.

Seriously, is it our imagination or does Katie Hill seem super desperate to remain relevant? So desperate in fact that she claims she ‘almost certainly’ has the coronavirus. She’s not saying she’s been tested or anything along those lines, no no, she just says her doctor thinks she might have it.

From the Daily Caller:

“I have had a dry cough, shortness of breath, & a fever since Saturday,” Hill wrote in a tweet on Monday. “My dad found out Saturday afternoon that he’d spent a lot of time with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed to my dad, but I could have been way before that too… we will never know.”

However, Hill says she will not be tested unless she is “hospitalized” because she did not come in direct contact with the individual who had the virus.

“I’m lucky. I’m young. I probably won’t get too sick, & I can hang out in my apartment for two weeks. But my doctor told me yes, you almost certainly have it but nothing to do except quarantine myself & if it gets worse, like I literally CANNOT BREATHE, go to the hospital.”

Here a throuple, there a throuple.

Katie must want to extend her 15 minutes. We’re not sure this is the best way to do that though.

Right?

So many choices.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did here.

RUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIIIVES.

*dead*

Now THERE ya’ go.

***

