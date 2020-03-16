Take a moment from being inundated with crazy hysteria from the rest of the media (and the Left, holy cow) and read through this fact-filled tweet from Brit Hume.

Sure, it seems like common sense but clearly common sense went out the window when the coronavirus became a WORLD-ENDING VIRUS that is shutting down the country and the world.

Numbers are good.

Facts are good.

As the number of cases has expanded, the mortality rate has declined. It will likely decline even further if and when those without symptoms can be diagnosed and counted. https://t.co/ww5EHQ0Y2B — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 16, 2020

Brit, doing his actual job and reporting INFORMATION.

Not pushing agenda or fear.

Crazy.

We need more of this and less of the hysteria, don’t you think?

Since it almost certainly was here since December with no noticeable burst of "flu," it's even more likely that the real mortality rate is far lower than what is posted here. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) March 16, 2020

There’s this possibility as well.

people seem to overlook that the first 19 deaths were in the same nursing home in Washington State — David S Handler (@davidradiowntp) March 16, 2020

They do tend to leave out a large portion of the deaths were in one place.

No Brit. The initial outbreak was in a nursing home. Hence a higher initial death rate. — R.A.Gordon (@RAGordon8) March 16, 2020

That too.

So it's possible that in the end, all this panic might be over a disease that is only as lethal – or even less lethal – than the flu? — Sabishii (@Alablast) March 16, 2020

Thank you for being the voice of reason in the howling winds of the media hurricane. — Rock (@phd95) March 16, 2020

We need far more voices of reason.

True dat.

***

