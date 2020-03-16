Greg Gutfeld actually made the Joe Biden/Bernie Sanders debate entertaining. Ok, it was sorta funny watching two old guys yell at each other sort of like they were fighting over the last Fig Newton but Greg’s commentary on Twitter made it even better.

Note, this editor is just so thrilled to write about something other than the coronavirus, heh.

Joe was slaughtering himself, but we digress.

How many different things did he call the coronavirus? Heh.

Or fighting over the last Fig Newton.

Yup.

Trending

‘No, I’M the bigger communist! No no, I AM.’

Honestly, we kept waiting for the moderators to correct either of them on the various claims they made (especially Joe with the Obama administration) but eh, it was CNN. Didn’t happen.

Winning.

Girl power!

He did.

And he fought every war ever as well.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And you know what, she’d be more sane and connected than Biden.

That’s what’s so scary.

***

Related:

When these a-holes show you who they really are, believe them: Paul Krugman can barely contain his JOY as Americans suffer

Common core much? Another Obama lackey claims America on track to be JUST LIKE ITALY except his math doesn’t QUITE add up

‘Lots of lessons here’: Prof. of Biology Carl T. Bergstrom takes panic-inducing coronavirus thread APART in amazing thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandersdebategreg gutfeldJoe Biden