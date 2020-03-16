Sounds like legislators are running into some issues with legislation to support Americans during this ‘National Emergency.’ Color us shocked they can’t work together to get something passed.

CONGRESS (TEMPORARILY?) PARALYZED — House still finalizing technical corrections to coronavirus bill

— @replouiegohmert currently holding it up anyway, insisting bill be read on the floor, which would require House returning

— Senate fighting about other issues — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 16, 2020

Issues in the House because they’re working for a clean bill.

Those monsters.

Just want to add that it’s Republicans in both the House and the Senate that are holding things up. I thought about not saying this given the gravity of the situation, but people need to know. https://t.co/DnoPiAWIJ0 — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 16, 2020

Oh f**k off, Brian.

That means fork. Yeah, that’s it.

1) The House met twice already today, gaveled in and gaveled out…and thus, have not approved the techincal changes to the coronavirus bill. That is a problem of substantial proportions. Hse can't send coronavirus bill to Senate until it re-passes it — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 16, 2020

Weird.

Brian just said it’s Republicans holding it up but Democrats have a majority in the House … hrm.

People can email their own Representative and Senators to learn where they stand, can't they? You are not using your blue check responsibly, Bri. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 16, 2020

Let’s not pretend he ever really uses it responsibly.

Gravity of the situation? Yet Nancy Pelosi and Democrats wanted to cram $1 Billion in funding for abortion into original draft. WTF does abortion funding have to do with #coronovarius Spare us your faux outrage sir. — Stosh126 (@stosh126) March 16, 2020

We like how he says he didn’t really want to play politics with the gravity of the situation BUUUUT he totally will.

So it’s a clean bill Brian without any progressive add-ins? Didn’t think so. You a- holes can’t help yourselves. — Lawrence Kiedrowski (@LKiedrowski) March 16, 2020

No, they can’t.

Time to end the normal political bullshit. No one wants to hear anyone blame anyone else. Just work on helping people. — Catt-A (@Catt_A) March 16, 2020

There ya’ go.

Dude they have a constitutional duty to review, amend, challenge, change etc. I do not want a rubber stamp Congress, even more important not to have that in an EMERGENCY. — Just my Opinions (@JustMyOpinions4) March 16, 2020

But REPUBLICANS.

***

Related:

Jennifer Rubin’s tweet about Trump/Fox News and their supporters/viewers belongs in the Garbage Take Hall of Fame

‘Two cranky old farts’: Greg Gutfeld’s play-by-play of the Biden/Bernie debate makes both candidates look even WORSE

‘Lots of lessons here’: Prof. of Biology Carl T. Bergstrom takes panic-inducing coronavirus thread APART in amazing thread