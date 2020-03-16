Sounds like legislators are running into some issues with legislation to support Americans during this ‘National Emergency.’ Color us shocked they can’t work together to get something passed.

Issues in the House because they’re working for a clean bill.

Those monsters.

Oh f**k off, Brian.

That means fork. Yeah, that’s it.

Weird.

Brian just said it’s Republicans holding it up but Democrats have a majority in the House … hrm.

Let’s not pretend he ever really uses it responsibly.

We like how he says he didn’t really want to play politics with the gravity of the situation BUUUUT he totally will.

No, they can’t.

There ya’ go.

But REPUBLICANS.

***

