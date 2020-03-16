In case you were wondering, yes, Jennifer Rubin has officially jumped all the sharks.

All of them.

On what planet did this seem like a good thing to ‘write’?

Trump and Fox News are killing their supporters/viewers https://t.co/pmP8abJc2O — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 16, 2020

From WaPo:

And, make no mistake, unlike Republicans who still live in the Fox News world of make-believe, Democrats are fully aware of the coronavirus crisis. (Disclaimer: I am a contributor to MSNBC.) While about 53 percent of voters are at least somewhat concerned about the coronavirus, “60 percent think that the worst is yet to come.” But it is Democrats who have clearly grasped the magnitude of the problem.

Really?

If this gap affects behavior, Republicans may take fewer precautions for themselves and their loved ones. To be blunt, Trump’s nonchalant attitude, amplified by Fox News, may contribute to real suffering among Republicans.

Classy as always.

Jenny, do you ever tire of your “conservative” drivel? — ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) March 16, 2020

You really should drop your conservative monicker you are pretending to use — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) March 16, 2020

You've gone full hysteria lady. You are the absolute last person I'd take advice on an emergency from.

🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) March 16, 2020

You are a total clown. — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) March 16, 2020

That’s an insult to clowns everywhere.

Every time I think you've hit peak crazy–you prove me wrong. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 16, 2020

She's enjoying this — OC and Stiggs (@_Me_Three) March 16, 2020

She is.

Wishful thinking? — watchfuleye (@t_rombach) March 16, 2020

Are you helping or just bleating? — Not Mary (@dustopian) March 16, 2020

You're off the rails — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 16, 2020

You’re an idiot, your blogging has gone the way of Mother Jones. — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) March 16, 2020

What they said. ^

***

