Unless you live under a rock (and with how insane things have been lately we would hardly blame you) then you know per the media and the Left that Trump has not done enough to combat the coronavirus.

Or he’s doing too much.

Or what he’s doing is racist, sexist, or some other ‘ist’.

In other words, we’re not really getting the whole story from our good, reliable, unbiased friends in the Left and the media. Need a dose of reality? Check out this thread from @Scotsfyre:

If you listened to the pressers over the last 2 days & don’t see that the President is listening to & taking the advice of the medical experts on the Task Force & removing regulatory obstacles as fast as he can to let them execute their strategies, you don’t care about truth. /1 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

Politicizing those teams & agencies is the height if ridiculousness as the only three members that will leave government are Azar, Mnuchin & Pence. The rest of them will remain, doing the jobs they do & beating them up is just stupid. They have been 100% clear. It was our /2 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

regulatory environment that caused many of the hurdles. We had a flu protocol built for surveillance, not mass testing. That has been fixed with approvals being done in record time for faster tests, private labs & vaccine trials. Also noted, there are 3 medications in use /3 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

now that appear to help reduce symptoms & speed recovery. The CDC & state labs were never going to be able to do the amount of testing the situation demands. The CDC had a capacity to do 40-60 a day. Developing a high throughput test was REQUIRED. And once developed by the /4 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

PRIVATE sector, it was approved by the FDA in 5 hours. I for one am impressed with the public health professionals that are speaking. The Public Health Command, Surgeon General, Dr. Fauci & Dr. Birx are all candid, professional & do a great job of putting things in language /5 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

that layman can understand. Secretary Azar is also clear that we are increasing the level of strategic assets & removing barriers to use every tool at the nation’s disposal including DoD assets & others. If you are truly concerned, please take the time to listen to THEM, not /6 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

journalists who really don’t know their ass from a hole in the ground about emergency response, the global & national data driving decision making or the science behind developing effective treatment. I have tuned them out. There are two pressers today being live streamed. /7 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

Do yourself a favor & watch. And as always, wash your hands, clean shared surfaces, eat well, get plenty of rest & some exercise. Maintain YOUR health & help those around you who may be high risk so they don’t need to be in public places like stores & pharmacies. /end — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

