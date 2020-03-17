You know if we’re sick and tired of being told how ‘racist’ it is to call the coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’ Trump and his team are over it as well. And you can tell Trump’s done with the ridiculous identity politics and BS culture wars the press insists on pushing with this pandemic.

If it really is a ‘National Emergency’ then the media and the Left need to stop with this nonsense of trying not to be mean to China when THE VIRUS FREAKIN’ CAME FROM CHINA.

Trump said it far better.

Watch:

President Trump asked about his use of the phrase “Chinese Virus”: REPORTER: “Critics say that using that phrase creates a stigma.” TRUMP: “No, I don’t think so. I think saying that our military gave it to them creates a stigma.” pic.twitter.com/b2yn5ubJEh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2020

Seriously, if they have time to worry about upsetting China then things must not be too bad or scary for them, right?

These are not serious people. — Barbara Matthews (@barbarapagem) March 17, 2020

And in other news, water is still wet.

I love him so much ❤️🇺🇸 Suck it, reporters !! — Jean Phillips (@Jeanphillips333) March 17, 2020

Suck it, reporters.

That works.

***

