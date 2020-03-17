Yeah yeah, we get it, media. You hate Trump. But siding with China over your own country because ORANGE MAN BAD is just gross, especially during a time when the country is already in a constant state of upheaval and chaos. You’d think they’d want to reassure Americans and share the absolute most correct information possible during times like these but nope, they’re too focused on playing politics.

Culture wars and what not.

Look at this garbage:

Pres Trump changed his entire tone during today's WH briefing on coronavirus. He was somber. He said U.S. & world had no control over it. He said U.S. might see a recession. Now, just 4 hrs later, he is back to leaning on cultural wars & calling coronavirus the "Chinese virus." https://t.co/LIvosx1oyH — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 16, 2020

It.

Is.

A.

Chinese.

Virus.

This is not racist.

This is not xenophobic.

This is not about identity politics.

This is reality.

RedSteeze laid it out:

It is not a culture war. It’s pushing back against PRC propaganda. China is currently trying to pin this on the United States and you are helping them do it, intentionally or not, by making this about some liberal arts PC issue. It’s not. https://t.co/wYxT5H3Yfq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020

What sort of low-life sides with China over America?

You know what? Never mind.

Almost identical blue check tweets. pic.twitter.com/FzIvv7HIeO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2020

It’s like they got their talking points or something.

This is not about red culture vs blue culture. This is an international information war, and these people should be smart enough to recognize that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2020

You’d think.

But no.

China literally does not care about the Buzzfeedification of our media. You are acting like useful idiots for them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2020

They are useful idiots for them.

There is no ‘acting’ involved.

She really either doesn’t get it or she’s a willing participant for the Chinese state. There’s no alternative answer. https://t.co/LgkxYjsOUR https://t.co/J4BPjlPRVw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2020

Why not both?

