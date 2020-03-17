We’re seeing a lot of extreme measures being taken by state and local governments around the coronavirus but California, especially San Francisco, is REALLY jumping the shark.

Anyway, this thread from San Francisco resident and business owner Harmeet K. Dhillon is spectacularly spot-on:

1/As a San Francisco resident and business owner, I’m wondering—can I trust the health judgments of leaders who let thousands live on the streets in their filth? And if we are now getting homeless into shelter, why couldn’t that have happened earlier? Doesn’t their health count? — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

What about the homeless? How can they ‘stay home’?

2/ All of a sudden we are supposed to accept 24-hour curfews “for your own safety” from people who order the police to stand down when Antifa & friends beat the hell out of taxpayers; people who refuse to enforce laws they don’t like (death penalty, bail, property crimes) …/ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

3/ City leaders who literally give wanted alien criminals a public heads up when ICE is about to conduct raids are now telling me what’s best, declaring a death penalty for businesses, no hearings or due process?! Forgive me if I don’t fall right into line with the fascism …/ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

4/ which seems awfully situational. The Governor’s suggestions yesterday that older and vulnerable people take extra care and stay inside seemed reasonable. Liberal city leaders decided to seize the opportunity and throw the whole economy into a tailspin as collateral damage …/ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

5/ but don’t worry — we’ll soon have a government sponsored bailout for favored groups soon, funded with a tax increase crammed down the throats of the dwindling number of taxpayers. Homeless go back to the streets, illegal alien criminals get sanctuary, car break-one continue… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

6/ Criminals continue to be released from jail or not arrested at all, and we all become more habituated, like sheep, to the loss of liberty yet again, “for our safety.” I’m not buying it. I don’t buy it with FISA renewal, with gun grabbing, or with this sweeping lack of process. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

/7 SF Mayor London is tied to a corruption investigation of a federally indicted city bureaucrat she dated. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo mocked Trump supporters assaulted by criminals while police stood down. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff tips off wanted violent illegal aliens … / — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

/8 …. these are the Bay Area rulers telling 7.1 million+ citizens — more than the population of many US states — to stay indoors, shut down businesses? Great judgment, all of them. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 17, 2020

