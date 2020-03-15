Because OMG we all need to laugh.

So badly.

Coronavirus can’t keep a good parody down, thank God. Our favorite parody going on four years now (right?!) Sean Spicier has been very, very busy infuriating and embarrassing the Left. From tweets about the coronavirus to immigration to Trump’s USA hat and everything in between … the man knows how to entertain.

And infuriate.

Enjoy.

When someone doesn’t realize the reason the account isn’t verified is because it’s a parody.

READ THE BIO, PEOPLE.

I’m modest but thanks for noticing pic.twitter.com/4iyKXWJK17 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020

Too much info.

Imagine being that angry over a hat.

Looks like you got a nice phone out of it pic.twitter.com/mwtRGciUDB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020

Thinking he meant ‘our will.’

And ouch.

I am…you’ll love this next one pic.twitter.com/AiQVBmgBVf — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020

They are obsessed with his dancing. It’s so weird.

No problem…Don Jr will take over in 2024 pic.twitter.com/d6Ya3V40NK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020

Brent with a deep tweet.

That makes 2 of us pic.twitter.com/INVPI68RsU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 13, 2020

Speaking of learning nothing …

We got rid of that Obama photo pic.twitter.com/62ia2OUz6P — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 13, 2020

Heh.

Cheap? I paid top dollar for that joke pic.twitter.com/eMqVlm2dWB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020

The irony.

They really still think it’s him.

As it should…they don’t even want to get married pic.twitter.com/hjwuDhKDFu — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020

Look out, she’s angry!

Since it’s probably your first time, I’ll take it pic.twitter.com/QTrPOhZazB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020

Yeah, bruh.

Don’t be so hard on yourself pic.twitter.com/T7HyywOE4p — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020

Yeah, don’t be so hard on yourself.

Doubt it, they can probably read pic.twitter.com/E5Tp1Jlxjg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020

Blue checks … love it.

He’s not my running mate pic.twitter.com/sAxZx4O2Hq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020

No, but I do a lot of drugs pic.twitter.com/WVpiuWhel7 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020

No crying in baseball pic.twitter.com/URAHQlJ5Oc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020

Or in politics.

Could be right…everyone might be making their own shirt pic.twitter.com/x7LoKBwLKH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020

It’s definitely rude…especially to others in the room with them pic.twitter.com/823Veqdb8I — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 10, 2020

He has the 1st amendment like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/x5v93vEL7T — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 9, 2020

Slow Joe.

Cultural appropriation to call it anything else pic.twitter.com/Ubk1ACtwFe — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 9, 2020

Yeah, racist.

And yet soooo far.

Older lady, looks like a librarian, 1/1,024th Cherokee pic.twitter.com/t44ImRU7gx — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 6, 2020

HA! *Warren*

Stacey Abrams has some explaining to do pic.twitter.com/0Z14o0AI4E — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 6, 2020

Oof.

It’s not as sexy as you think pic.twitter.com/OzrnQI8XzG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 5, 2020

Leave the bunny suit alone.

I buy moisturizer in bulk pic.twitter.com/ydCUYtgr9t — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 5, 2020

She’s missing more than a comma, just sayin’.

***

