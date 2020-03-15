Ever have one of those moments when you read a tweet and think to yourself, ‘Wow, what an as*hole?’

That happened to this editor when she came across this tweet from CNN political analyst, Joe Lockhart:

Sure, Joe, blame Fox News.

And of course, Trump.

That’s been so very helpful.

Dude works for CNN, blames Fox News.

Alrighty then.

Trending

Fox News bad.

Orange man bad!

Maybe Joe missed it, but there are hundreds (thousands?) of people on his tweet calling him an a-hole.

***

Related:

Former Obama lackey Andy Slavitt dragged for ‘yelling FIRE in a movie theater’ with another sourceless fear-mongering coronavirus thread

This. Is. AMERICA: Garbageman writes one of the most powerful threads we’ve seen on the coronavirus YET (you’ll fist-pump)

‘Cautious optimism’: Adam Housley shares coronavirus info from sr. members of govt and public health 1st responders in must-read thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fox newsJoe LockhardmediapanicTrump